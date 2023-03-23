The Border Mail
Albury pre-poll voters have nominated health services and cost of living pressures as key NSW election issues

By John Conroy
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:48am, first published March 23 2023 - 8:00pm
North Albury's Kim Cook, 73, has the Albury hospital as the No.1 issue but is also concerned about climate change and post-pandemic challenges for small business.

Concerns over the health system and the future of hospital services in Albury are front and centre of voters' minds going into the NSW election.

