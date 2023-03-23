Concerns over the health system and the future of hospital services in Albury are front and centre of voters' minds going into the NSW election.
At the pre-polling booth in Albury's Kiewa Street this week, health and hospital concerns were the issues most mentioned with voters also concerned about cost of living, housing and roads.
"The hospital is the biggest issue," North Albury's Kim Cook, 73, said.
"I spent an hour-and-a-half at the emergency department a couple of days ago and I still wasn't seen by a doctor. There were 20 people in the waiting room, and it's been like that for a long time. The pandemic made it worse.
"Nurses are leaving in droves, doctors don't stay around here if it doesn't suit them. It's terrible."
Mr Cook said climate change and help for small business were also a priority for him.
"I'd like the new government to take action on climate change as well as boost incentives for small business, a lot of which were closed during the pandemic," he said.
Thurgoona's Elaine Scott, 69, agreed with the health diagnosis, saying country services were trailing city services.
"I moved here from Sydney 12 months ago and my biggest issue would be the hospital, the medical situation," she said. "Things I used to get in Sydney are not available here.
"We're not used to this sort of thing in Sydney, having to wait and not having much of a choice of programs."
Ms Scott said Sydney hospitals offered an array of services, such as up to 20 different types of classes under the Healthy Lifestyle program, but said the choice was much more limited here.
"The city votes cut out the country votes every time," she said.
"I think it's because NSW finishes at Wagga and Victoria ends at Wangaratta, apparently.
"The new government will need to get back to basics, things like health and education.
"The things they are supposed to be looking after."
Howlong's Pam Ross, 81, and Kevin Ross, 71, also cited the hospital and health as priorities as well as cost of living pressures.
"Health is pretty important. It's so hard to see a specialist here, and you have to wait weeks for a GP," Mrs Ross said.
Mr Ross said cost-of-living pressures were notable, with power prices the obvious example.
"They've been going up for two or three years," he said.
"With our hot and cold climate here, it's important people have the ability to use their gas and air-conditioning.
"I also feel for those who have to rent, especially pensioners."
