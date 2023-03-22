Murray River Police District and Wodonga police have made information available to the public on three people wanted for arrest.
Justin Harris, 52, has one outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury, Cowra and Goulburn.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Patrick Kerr, 49, is wanted by police for one outstanding warrant.
He is known around Deniliquin, Moama and Mathoura.
Those who may be able to assist with enquiries can contact Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Wodonga police are seeking to locate Tamara Clayton, 29, who has several warrants issued in her name.
She has been known to frequent Albury and Wodonga.
Anyone who has any knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga Police on (02) 6049 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
