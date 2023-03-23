Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell says despite Nike and Puma no longer using kangaroo leather for shoes, there is a long way to go to stop culling of the mammal.
Ms Purcell said global bodies refusing to support kangaroo slaughter was a marker for positive change.
"Australia is currently home to the largest land-based massacre of wildlife in the world - the kangaroo killing industry," she said.
Ms Purcell hoped groups standing up for the native animal would be noticed by the Australian government.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
