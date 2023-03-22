Loo arsonist helped cops solve case, wins a sentencing discount over $180k fire

A West Albury man with a compulsion for setting items alight when feeling stressed has been given an extra discount on his sentence for helping police.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 22, that without Benjamin Ward's assistance, police would have been hard-pressed to solve the crime.
Ward caused $180,000 damage at Lavington Square shopping centre on September 3 when he set fire to paper inside a public toilet and walked away.
Mr Lingham said CCTV footage captured others in the shopping centre at the time, so if Ward had not helped police he might not have been identified as the culprit.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin granted Ward an additional 15 per cent sentencing discount on top of the 25 per cent for an early guilty plea.
Ward, who previously pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire or explosion, was convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that this include supervision, for his ongoing mental health treatment and assistance with trying to find a job.
Mr Lingham said Ward, now 28, was sacked from his job after his boss read a previous court report in The Border Mail.
Ward had entered the toilets, on the northern side of Lavington Square, not long after beginning his shift at Woolworths.
Smoke was sucked into the shopping centre's air conditioning system, which meant an $80,000 cleaning bill - in addition to the $100,000 damage bill for the toilets.
Ward, who has an autism spectral disorder as well as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, did the toilet paper burning on at least three occasions.
Mr Lingham said a sentence assessment report was positive, though revealed he had "limited insight" into his offending.
"He now understands how serious it was," he said.
Ms McLaughlin noted the seriousness of the offending.
"There would have been a risk of harm to the public and to those shopping at this centre," she said.
"I accept there is a causal link between your mental health and this offending."
