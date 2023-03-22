The Border Mail
West Albury man with a habit of burning toilet paper for stress relief avoids jail

By Albury Court
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
Loo arsonist helped cops solve case, wins a sentencing discount over $180k fire

A West Albury man with a compulsion for setting items alight when feeling stressed has been given an extra discount on his sentence for helping police.

