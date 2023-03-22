IT'S Albury Gold Cup day on Friday and it's hard to believe how fast this year seems to be flying by.
I just wish I had a few more horses in the stable that were as fast.
Full credit to the Albury Racing Club and the hard-working committee on their work behind the scenes, the fields for the two-day carnival is something the club can be proud of.
I was at the Country Championships meeting in late February and a lot of good judges were spruiking that they had never seen the track in better condition.
I agree.
It's certainly a credit to track manager Dan Markham and his staff.
I'm hearing whispers that Steve Hetherton had to kick a few lawn bowlers, who were keen for a bit of practice off the track in the lead-up to the cup, the surface is that good.
Ex-track manager Peter Quirk told me that but he is known to add a bit of chicken salt to his stories, so make of that what you will.
When I didn't have any runners over the first day of the carnival, I had a bit of spare time up my sleeve.
So I decided to put it to good use to study the form and hopefully find us the winner of the cup.
To me it looks like your typical Albury Gold Cup field with three distinct groups of runners vying to win the $200,000 feature.
You have a few high-rated stayers, followed by your up and coming gallopers and the rest of the field comprising your roughies.
The 20-millimetres of rain the track received on Tuesday was perfect timing and now we just need the rain to stay away until at least the weekend.
Early markets has Mankayan as favourite who is trained by last year's Melbourne Cup winning trainers in Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
In fact the first three horses in the market in Mankayan, Beltoro (Robert Hickmott) and Summerbeel (Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott) have all won Melbourne Cups.
It just highlights what you are up against as a smaller trainer when you are trying to get your hands on Albury Racing Club's premier race.
Mankayan was around the $3.60 mark when I last checked and to be honest, I wouldn't be rushing in to back him at that price.
While I concede Mankayan is one of the leading fancies, a third placing in the Wangaratta Cup at his most recent run is not the sort of form the screams back me next start.
In saying that, Mankayan is the highest rated horse in the field for a reason and gets the Maher and Eustace polish.
Third-up from a spell, the Irish stayer should be approaching peak fitness and is drawn to get an economical run for jockey Beau Mertens.
Mertens is riding in red-hot form and would no doubt love to add his name to the Albury Cup honour roll and I can see him producing a faultless ride aboard Mankayan.
While Mankayan is yet to win over the cup distance of 2000m, he has won over further and there is no doubt he is capable of running the distance.
The Hickmott-trained Beltoro is the next horse in the market and is a $4-chance.
There has been a bit of support for the galloper who opened at $6.
It's an old saying but where there's smoke, there's fire, and Beltoro has certainly been on fire this preparation.
The five-year-old gelding is racing in career best form and has two wins and two minor placing from his past five starts.
Beltoro alongside my horse in Banger are the only two last-start winners in the cup field.
The HIckmott galloper recently won in Listed grade at Morphettville which is solid form.
Beltoro has also won almost $500,000 in prizemoney and is the sort of horse you would love to have in your stable.
I'm guessing Hickmott would be giggling to himself about getting Beltoro into the race on the minimum weight and could be laughing all the way to the bank shortly after 5pm on Friday.
The chink in Beloro's armour could be the distance.
He is yet to be tried over 2000m but finished runner-up at Sandown recently over 1800m.
The next horse in the market is Summerbeel who is trained by Gai.
It's the one to beat.
Summerbeel is on the quick back-up after running second at Moonee Valley last weekend which was a career best run.
The lightly raced mare has only had nine career starts and looks to be on the upward spiral and more than capable of handing the stable a second Albury Gold Cup in three years.
Summerbeel is your typical Gai-trained stayer, an on pace runner who makes its own luck and tough to get past when the whips are cracking.
It wouldn't surprise me to see Summerbeel shoot for an all-the-way win and if there isn't enough pressure, we could all be running for second.
The rest of the field is at double figure odds and it's hard to see to mount a strong case for an upset.
If there is a boilover, Riyazan could be the one at $26 and is a more than handy galloper when fit and firing.
I've got Banger going around and have got my fingers crossed that he can run a cheeky race.
I thought his recent win in the Corowa Cup was one of the best of his career but it's a big step up in grade.
But you've got to be in it to win it.
