Sunshine-saturated blue skies this afternoon and the finest country race fields and fashions.
That's the perfect mix that organisers of today's Albury Gold Cup promise will produce a top-shelf time for racegoers.
While the forecast is for a cloudy morning, the improved weather after storms dumped deluges on the Border has the Albury Racing Club excited for a perfect day of racing.
Club chief executive Steve Hetherton said the combination of entertainment, fashions on the field and "quality racing" meant Albury would once again show why it hosted one of the biggest country carnivals in the nation.
Mr Hetherton said on Thursday the club was looking forward to welcoming a big crowd, and with "the fine weather tomorrow we should see them pour through the gates", which open at 10.30am.
Registrations will open at 11am Friday, March 23, for the fashions on the field, with judging to begin at 1.15pm. This year's judging panel will feature Kate Waterhouse, Andy Daines and Rachel Hart.
Waterhouse, the daughter of 2013 Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Gai Waterhouse, is a woman of many talents, known mainly as a journalist and children's author.
Daines is a professional three-day event rider, while Hart, from Yarrawonga, is vice-president of the The Millinery Association of Australia.
"Anyone that comes will have a great experience," Mr Hetherton said. "It's a great spot and a real social buzz, whether you're young or old you won't find it anywhere else in the region."
Other highlights included live entertainment from 2pm, with a Queen tribute band, Queen Forever, on the main stage after the last race at 5.30pm.
Mr Hetherton said the line-up would include "plenty of action on the track."
"One of the best local horses is Sparring who will feature in the $75,000 Flat Knacker," he said.
"A horse to watch in the cup is Ciaron Maher's Mankayan; he is the highest-rating horse in the race and will start favourite.
"And another horse who may be a good omen bet is Summerbeel who is at each-way odds and it could be the winner."
