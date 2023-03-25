A devoted Border volunteer with a passion for nature has died, aged 91.
Merv Corkett dedicated thousands of hours to his beloved local West Albury reserve, which he helped to transform from wasteland into what is now known as Padman-Mates Park.
He lived in one of the huts that were built on the miners leases, now incorporated into the park, without power or running water.
Rainwater tanks were the sole source of water for all household use and was also required to maintain the extensive orchards and vegetable patches.
The area gradually became overrun with weeds and rubbish, which led to the formation of Friends of Padman-Mates Park, in 2000.
Mr Corkett was among the many residents keen to clean up the area and bring it back to life for the Albury community to enjoy.
The long-time Parklands Albury Wodonga member spent the next two decades cutting and removing weeds and maintaining tracks to ensure it could be used by future generations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He used to be down there all the time, even when they didn't have working bees on, you would go past and see his car at the top of the car park," Mr Corkett's eldest son Bill said.
"He'd be down there clearing weeds around the track where his parents' house was. He actually had his own walking track named after him, but it's closed now.
"It used to keep him occupied and he had a real interest in it. He'd go to working bees when they had them at other parks as well."
Bill had fond memories of the area and said the family would spend many hours launching into the Murray River on rope swings.
"All the West Albury kids used to go down there and kids from Noreuil would come across," he added.
Mr Corkett also volunteered for Albury's former roller skating club on Young Street, with his youngest child Glenn heavily involved.
"Glenn used to do speed skating, so he used to be on the committee and help run it and take Glenn all over the place to speed skating tournaments," Bill said.
Mr Corkett is survived by his five children, Bill, Kaye, Lynnette, Sharon and Glenn, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated with a funeral to be conducted by Lester and Son on Monday, March 27, at 2pm at the Evergreen Chapel, 359 Wantigong Street, North Albury.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.