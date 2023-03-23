Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman familiar with the Border who has been missing since Tuesday, March 21.
Bridie Miller, 25, was reported missing to officers from Murray River Police District after she failed to attend a regular appointment.
Investigations have commenced into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concern for her welfare as she lives with medical conditions that require regular medication and treatment.
Ms Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 165 centimetres tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple piercings in her face.
She is known to frequent areas of Albury-Wodonga, Wellington and the Central Coast of NSW.
"The priority and what is paramount to everyone is her safety," Murray River Police District Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said.
"We firmly do believe that at this point in time she just doesn't want to go home and she doesn't want to be found, but again, until we see her and until we know that she's OK, we're going to continue to drive this point home.
"You haven't done anything wrong, you haven't committed any crimes, so let us know that you're safe."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said concerns were held for 15-year-old Amba Bailey, who was last seen on Wednesday, March 15.
Amba is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 cm tall, of medium build, with long blonde hair.
She is known to have been around Glenroy, Wodonga and Wangaratta.
"There's been extensive inquiries made both in Albury and in Wodonga," he said.
"We believe that she is still in the area, information that's coming to us is that she just doesn't want to go home at the moment.
"If there's someone out there, and there will be, who knows where Amba is, we want to make sure she is safe.
"Whether it be police in NSW or police in Victoria, she hasn't committed any offences, but we her safety to us is paramount. It's the most important thing."
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.