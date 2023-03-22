Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman familiar with the Border who has been missing since Tuesday, March 21.
Bridie Miller, 25, was reported missing to officers from Murray River Police District after she failed to attend a regular appointment.
Investigations have commenced into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concern for her welfare as she lives with medical conditions that require regular medication and treatment.
Ms Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 165 centimetres tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She has multiple piercings in her face.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She is known to frequent areas of Albury-Wodonga, Wellington and the Central Coast of NSW.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Murray River Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.