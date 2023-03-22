DEFENCE has been the key to the Albury-Wodonga Bandits' strong start to their season, as they try to make it three-in-a-row against Sydney side Hills Hornets tomorrow.
Matt Paps' side - which is without the injured Lauren Jackson for the start of its title defence - conceded just 40 points last week in its big win over Sydney side Hornsby Ku-ring-gai.
"Hopefully we will keep our defence going the way it has been going," Paps said.
"It's obviously a good start to the year. This time last year we lost the first game of the year and had to fight back to get to 2-1.
"So it definitely helps with practice and training and being able to continue with the process and getting better every week."
First year Bandit Bridie White said the team had been focused on defence.
"I think if our defence plan goes into play then our offense will just come with it," she said.
"We've been playing well as a team.
"I'm not surprised, I thought we were looking very physical and ready to fire during the preseason.
"I think we do have some really talented players and hopefully it's only up from here.
"But this week will be a good match, they're a tough team."
Paps said the Bandits would have to keep an eye on players like power forward Taryn Mahoney, who has US college basketball experience and who was one of the NBL1's best in blocks and steals last year.
"They've got some really good players. They're still quite young. They're going to be better," he said.
"It's going to be another good challenge for us to see how we come together.
"It would be good to pinch another early win. No one's playing their best at the start of the year, we're all trying to work ourselves out.
"We're probably only at 50 per cent, we've got a long way to go, a lot of upside."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Paps said Emma Mahady had slotted back in seamlessly after returning from the WNBL and a season in the NBL1 South and was providing leadership with Brodie-Paige Theodore and others in the absence of Jackson.
"We've built a nice little culture and program here over the last few years, the players have done that," he said.
"You can't replace a Lauren or Unique Thompson, our import. So you just do the best you can. We are the defending champs for a reason, it's not just one person. I think we've got great talent.
"Everyone's chipping in."
"Emma's just kind of fitted in like she's never left which is great. Brodie's had a good start to the year."
Tip-off is at 5pm at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.