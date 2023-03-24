HOW will the Albury hospital upgrade play out in the March 25 NSW election?
That's the most intriguing question for those eyeing the vote in the seat of Albury.
There's little doubt, Liberal Party incumbent Justin Clancy will be returned for a second term, given his big margin and his performance over the past four years.
However, will Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ross Hamilton attract a sizeable protest vote on the hospital issue?
With a lower profile, Mr Hamilton drew 3335 votes, or 7 per cent of the vote, in the last NSW election in Albury in 2019.
If he does not draw a greater share in 2023, it could be argued the electorate is largely agreeable to the plan announced last October to build up and out at Albury hospital.
If Mr Clancy lifts his primary vote, which was 56.77 per cent in 2019, that will also be an endorsement of the hospital revamp, as he has fiercely advocated for it via the media and at an election forum.
The direction of the project is likely to change little if the Coalition is re-elected in NSW, but if the Labor Party returns to power in Macquarie Street after 12 years there will be more uncertainty.
Labor's Albury candidate Marcus Rowland has said there will be a review by prospective health minister Ryan Park.
He has pointed to community meetings, consultation with councils and stakeholders such as the Border Medical Association and a timeframe of a couple of months.
Mr Park has not stated when he would come to Albury and given other health matters across NSW there is a fear the project may stall.
As an Opposition backbencher, Mr Clancy would have a task ensuring a Labor government stays interested.
The fact NSW Labor leader and would-be premier Chris Minns has not visited Albury while at the helm of his party reflects a willingness to overlook us.
What should not be ignored is the clear need for better health services for everyone who calls the Border home.
