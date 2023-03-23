The Border Mail
West Wodonga man backed trailer up to Harvey Norman loading dock and stole goods

By Nigel McNay
March 23 2023 - 5:30pm
Thief 'must change' his ways and stop stealing others' property or face jail time

A West Wodonga man who stole a washing machine and couch from the Harvey Norman store's loading dock in East Albury is on the cusp of full-time jail.

