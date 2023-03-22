Punches thrown knocked out woman who was only trying to break up fight in street

A Howlong woman committed such "extreme violence" during a street brawl that the woman she attacked fell to the ground unconscious.
Caitlyn Erdman repeatedly landed punches to the head of the woman, who had tried to act as a peacemaker.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said what Erdman dished-out that night one year ago was "a very serious example" of an affray.
Erdman was to have been sentenced this week in Albury Local Court over her role in the fight, which broke out in Pell Street, Howlong, in the early hours of March 27, 2022.
But part-way through her sentencing submission, defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston asked for the matter to be adjourned part-heard.
This was granted.
Ms McCorriston had put to Albury Local Court that should Erdman be convicted of the crime, she risked losing custody of her young niece.
The child, she said, was 18 months' old when she came into the care of Erdman, who was 18 at the time.
Erdman, who pleaded guilty to affray - as did her partner, Jai John Evans, 32 - will turn 27 next week.
"The very serious concern (from) the finalisation of these matters with a conviction is that she's going to lose that niece," Ms McCorriston said.
But Ms McLaughlin said she would find such an outcome "very hard to believe" and that this was something she would not take into account on sentencing.
Ms McCorriston then had the matter stood down briefly to take instructions from her client, before seeking the adjournment in order to obtain "evidence" in support of her submission.
Erdman's sentencing will now take place on April 4.
The four victims of the incidents over which Evans and Erdman were charged had attended an engagement party in Wahgunyah the previous night.
Several of the party-goers then went back to the hosts' home in Pell Street.
Up to 20 people were milling in the street about 2.30am when Erdman and another woman began yelling at each other.
A second woman got in between them, but Erdman "began punching (this second woman) to her face until she fell to the ground, where she became unconscious".
Evans came across the group, saw Erdman was involved and soon afterwards shoved the unconscious woman's daughter, 15, to the chest.
He then punched another man to the face.
Ms McLaughlin said it was concerning that Evans immediately tried to support Erdman rather than go to the aid of a woman lying unconscious on the ground.
She convicted and fined Evans $900 and placed him on a seven-month community corrections order.
