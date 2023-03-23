The powerful Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable are plotting a hit and run mission with Mankayan in Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).
Last year's Melbourne Cup winning stable will make the trek to Albury from their Cranbourne base with just the one runner for the club's premier meeting.
Mankayan is third-up from a spell and finished third in the Wangaratta Cup earlier this month.
The Irish stayer will be partnered by Beau Mertens who is riding in terrific fashion for the stable in recent weeks.
Racing manager Reece Murphy was confident the stable was sending the right horse to plunder the richest race on the Border.
"The stable doesn't think it's the strongest edition of the Albury Cup which is good for us," Murphy said.
"A few other horses in the cup field are dual acceptors for other races in Melbourne over the weekend, so the race could fall away depending on scratchings.
"We are obviously the class horse and have got the 59kg but drawn a good gate and have Beau Mertens on board who is in terrific form.
"The horse is approaching peak fitness or could maybe be one run away from it.
"He should get a soft run and on paper there looks to be a bit of speed in the race.
"We certainly feel he is a top-three chance."
Makayan has been installed the $3.80-favourite alongside the Robert Hickmott-trained Beltoro.
Murphy said Mankayan was a deserved favourite.
"If you look at the ratings of the other horses, Mankayan deserves to be favourite," he said.
"He needed the run at Wangaratta fitness-wise.
"There was a bit of rain about Albury on Thursday so if the track happens to be rain affected it will only enhance his chances.
"If there are no further scratchings there looks to be a fair bit of speed in the race, so we will just use our gate to advantage and let Beau Mertens do the rest.
"Beltoro from the Hickmott stable looks the hardest to beat in my opinion."
