Albury-Wodonga Bandits men side will look to consolidate their start with a big game against Hills.

By John Conroy
March 24 2023 - 11:00am
The Albury-Wodonga Bandits men's team will get another chance to test its mettle when it comes up against an experienced Hills side tomorrow night.

John Conroy

