The Albury-Wodonga Bandits men's team will get another chance to test its mettle when it comes up against an experienced Hills side tomorrow night.
After falling just short against defending champions Canberra in round one, and posting a big win against new side Hornsby Ku-ring-gai last week, the challenge will come again in the form of Hills, despite the Sydney side posting two close losses to start the season.
"We've had a pretty promising start considering it's a new group with new players," Bandits coach Haydn Kirkwood said this week.
"But Hills are a solid team, they've got some handy new imports as well as a few veterans who know how to handle themselves."
The Bandits have added imports Jamir Coleman and Mike Parks to the roster this year as well as Shaquille Maharaj from East Perth Eagles in the NBL1 West.
Defence will be a focus again, with the men's game starting at 7pm at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
