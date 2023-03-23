Trainer Ron Stubbs has warned punters that Sparring faces a rise in grade in the $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m) at Albury on Friday.
Stubbs added his name to the honour roll in the feature sprint for the first time last year after Boss Lady Rocks proved too slick for her rivals.
Sparring will be striving to emulate his stablemate and has stamped himself as a well above average galloper after two city victories at Moonee Valley this preparation.
The slick sprinter ran fifth at his most recent run at the same track last month and had a recent trial at Wangaratta in preparation for Friday's race.
"I've only had a quick glance at the field but it looks like a very competitive race," Stubbs said.
"Sparring has two city wins to his credit this preparation and is starting to realise the potential he showed as a younger horse.
"As a country trainer, if a horse walks into your stable and you get a couple of metropolitan wins, it doesn't get a lot better than that.
"So I'm rapt on what the horse has been able to achieve so far this preparation.
"He hasn't finished yet but steps us significantly class wise in the Flat Knacker.
"It will be another test for him and give me a better indication of where he is at."
Sparring has had one previous start on his home track over the sprint distance of 900m when on debut.
He spanked his rivals on that occasion by more than six-lengths in one of the most dominant maiden wins at Albury in recent memory.
Stubbs said it was a luxury to find a suitable race for Sparring on his home track over a distance which arguably is his most lethal.
"It's hard to find a 900m race anywhere, let alone at your back doorstep," Stubbs said.
"I'm a lot more confident of his winning chances over 900m than if it was over 1000m.
"I've always had in the back of my mind that Sparring should be able to run a strong 1200m but he hasn't proven that to me yet.
"At this point of his career I'm just happy to keep him over that 900m to 1000m range."
ALSO IN SPORT
Sparring has been forced to carry 60-plus kg at his past two starts but drops sharply in the weights to 55kg and gets the added bonus of in-form apprentice Tyler Schiller.
Schiller will be attempting to defend his Flat Knacker crown after partnering Boss Lady Rocks last year.
"I think he has carried top-weight or close to it in most of his runs at Moonee Valley so it's a bit of a luxury for him to drop in weight," Stubbs said.
"Drawing barrier three is perfect but we are aware how hard it is to win a race over the Albury carnival."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.