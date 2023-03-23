The Border Mail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring set to start favourite in Flat Knacker

Brent Godde
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:30pm
Trainer Ron Stubbs with Sparring who will be out to enhance his growing reputation in the Flat Knacker. Picture by Mark Jesser

Trainer Ron Stubbs has warned punters that Sparring faces a rise in grade in the $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m) at Albury on Friday.

