North Albury couple's desperate struggle to find a rental property

By Ted Howes
March 24 2023 - 3:00am
North Albury residents Melissa Campbell and Stephen Elkin say their one-year-old son James needs electricity 24 hours a day to power his ventilator but are struggling to find a new rental home anywhere. Picture by Mark Jesser

As pressure mounts on governments at all levels to address the plight of homeless people, an Albury family say they fight a daily battle just trying to keep their son alive.

