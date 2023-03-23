A LONG-awaited revamp of the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection has been killed off by the Victorian Transport Minister, Benambra MP Bill Tilley says.
The Opposition politician told Parliament on Wednesday March 22 that "last week the minister confirmed this project is roadkill".
Mr Tilley based his comment on a letter from Transport Minister Jacinta Allan citing a lack of money for the project from the federal government.
The state government said on Thursday March 23: "Last year a business case found that funding from the Morrison Government was significantly lower than what is required to deliver the project."
The federal government has a $210 million overall estimate to fix the intersection, which has a reduced speed of 80km/h due to safety risks.
Victoria had plans to fund the $42 million gap.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Allan's office failed to answer questions from The Border Mail about whether it had abandoned the project and what would happen to the Commonwealth money.
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King did not reply to The Border Mail.
Mr Tilley fears cash earmarked for the intersection will be spent in Melbourne.
"I have no doubt you will take this money and prop up one of these projects in Melbourne that are already massively over budget," he said.
"Tell me why you can find money for the city but not for the country. I will tell you why - you do not care."
Mr Tilley said the Victorian government had politicised road safety and created a "dog's breakfast" through modifications to the freeway.
"Trucks have to cross two lanes of traffic in 80 metres from a standing start if they want to get to the industrial area near McKoy Street," he said.
"This is an intersection that also sees people going to work and parents taking kids to school.
"It is a significant intersection.
"In fact it is a death trap."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.