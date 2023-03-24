NEARLY 20 per cent of voters in the seat of Albury have already cast a ballot for the NSW election.
Data from the NSW Electoral Commission showed 18.23 per cent of votes, either early or postal, had been lodged up to Thursday March 22.
That equates to 10,424 electors across prepolling sites at Albury, Lavington, Corowa, Holbrook and Tumbarumba.
The proportion of ballots deposited is even higher in other Riverina seats, Murray and Wagga.
Murray has reached 20.96 per cent and Wagga 21.27 per cent.
That means 11,914 have voted in the former and 12,056 in the latter.
After being open until 8 o'clock on March 23, the early polling stations will operate from 8.30am to 6pm on March 24.
Voting centres on Saturday March 25 will be accessible from 8am to 6pm.
