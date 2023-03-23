The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Photography exhibition by Belinda Mason OAM launches at Albury Library Museum

LH
By Layton Holley
March 23 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Council's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander curator Kat Kitch says Serving Country brings to light the experiences, both heroic and heart-wrenching, of Indigenous people in the Defence Force. Picture by Mark Jesser

Imagine going off to war in a distant land, fighting for a government that doesn't even acknowledge your existence as a human being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.