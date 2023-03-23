A man who once posed for a social media photo with an imitation rifle has admitted to threatening to use a gun to "blow" the head of a woman.
Jack William Sampson was served with weapons and firearms prohibition orders by police just six months before he committed the crime.
The threat so terrified the woman, Albury Local Court has heard, that she collected her granddaughter and fled the Crisp Street flats where she lived.
While he no longer lived there, Sampson regularly spent the night with friends who lived in some of the units.
The grandchild, magistrate Sally McLaughlin has heard, had not long been dropped off by her mother to be cared for by the grandmother.
The mother and daughter were having a conversation in the car park at the flats when the name of the younger woman's son, of Jack, was mentioned.
Sampson thought they were talking about him and became agitated, beginning to "rant" about the older woman
"I'm going to get a shotgun and blow your f---ing head off," he said a few minutes later to the woman.
Sampson, 28, appeared in court via a video link to Junee jail, from where he pleaded guilty - through defence lawyer Samantha Little - to a single charge of intimidation.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report, noting the serious nature of the threat.
She said Sampson's actions represented a second breach of a community corrections order.
"I will take some convincing that there will be an alternative to full-time jail."
The court was told Sampson was subject to both firearms and weapons prohibition orders served on him on July 25, 2022.
The victim's daughter, police said, often visited her mother at the Crisp Street units to have her look after her children.
Sampson knew the daughter as she went to school with his older brother, while the victim knew him due to him living at the flats "on and off for years".
Police said the daughter went to the flats on January 6 about 9.20am to drop off her daughter.
They then had a conversation outside as the mother washed her car, about 10 metres from where Sampson was working on a car.
The boy's name was then mentioned.
As the daughter got in her car and began to reverse, Sampson called out to her: "Oi, don't forget I've got firearms."
Sampson will be sentenced on May 2.
