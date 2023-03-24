It's a tradition that has been passed down many generations for this little North East town.
Children and their parents and grandparents, even great-grandparents about the place, have gone through the doors of their humble little school.
But Porepunkah Primary School has been around for so long now that the stretch back in time goes well beyond anyone now still alive.
That, in the eyes of those organising a special celebration, makes its role in the community even more heartfelt and significant.
The school is reaching the 150-year mark.
Principal Jill Gillies said an earlier event was held to commemorate the anniversary, but today's celebrations would be a chance for everyone to get involved.
"With this event we hope our whole community will come together, to have a walk through the school, share memories and have a look at some great memorabilia on display," she said.
Ms Gillies said the school was "very excited" about the celebration.
"We have a few generational families coming through the school, stretching back to great-great-grandparents," she said.
"It's fascinating to unearth the school council minutes, and old photos and documents."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.