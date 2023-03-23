The Ron Stubbs-trained Magmetric will be out to ramp up the hype-metre a few more notches when he steps out at Albury on Friday.
Magmetric created a huge impression on debut last month after being heavily backed into the $1.35-favourite and notching an arrogant win on his home track.
The son of Magnus is set to start favourite in the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1175m) with Danny Beasley aboard.
Beasley will need to be at his brilliant best if Magmetric is to remain unbeaten after drawing barrier 14.
Stubbs said Magmetric trialled recently at Wangaratta for Friday's assignment.
"I'm probably not doing the horse any favours by running him in the race being a Benchmark 58 against some seasoned horses who boast multiple wins," Stubbs said.
"We've drawn 14 which will test him but I expect he should still be able to get across and get a nice trail.
"I expect to see what sort of horse we have got and what he can do."
