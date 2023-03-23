Reports of explosions heard around Albury this week are a result of Australian Defence Force ammunition training.
The training started on Tuesday, March 21, at the Wirlinga military site and will run from 8am to 4pm daily until Friday, March 31.
A notice about the training, which stated "explosions will be heard", appeared in The Border Mail on Saturday, March 18.
The Australian Defence Force made contact with neighbours, Albury Council and Albury police ahead of the training.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
