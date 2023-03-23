The Border Mail
Explosions heard on the Border are no cause for concern

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
March 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Australian Defence Force ammunition training started at the Wirlinga military site on Tuesday, March 21 and will continue until Friday, March 31.

Reports of explosions heard around Albury this week are a result of Australian Defence Force ammunition training.

