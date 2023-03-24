A fledgling program aiming to develop community leaders in honour of the late Tim Fischer is heading to Jindera and Corowa.
The Fischer Community Leadership program, which started at Henty and Holbrook last year, will run in two new locations from May through to September.
Eight sessions will be delivered at both towns, along with a full-day combined workshop at Howlong.
As part of the program, participants will help to plan a range of community-led initiatives.
"The participants are doing valuable community projects, it is good to see them stepping up to be community leaders. I don't think that would have happened without the program," Greater Hume Council deputy mayor Annette Schilg said
Federation Council mayor Patrick Bourke would like to see aspiring leaders express their interest in the program.
"I am so pleased to see this program is being offered in Corowa this year," he said.
"This program is designed to empower aspiring leaders and develop their skills to become the best community leaders they can be.
"Community leaders are the backbone of our communities, and I am positive we have many individuals in our council region who will really benefit from participating in this program."
Program coordinator Mary Hoodless said applicants must have a connection either as a resident, employee or business owner to the Federation or Greater Hume council areas to be eligible.
Applications close on Thursday, April 13.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
