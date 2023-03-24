The Border Mail
Jindera and Corowa to run Fischer Community Leadership program

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 24 2023 - 11:00am
Mel Klemke, Mikaela Lieschke, Reju Raphel and Steph Bedggood all participated in the inaugural Fischer Community Leadership Program at Henty in 2022.

A fledgling program aiming to develop community leaders in honour of the late Tim Fischer is heading to Jindera and Corowa.

