The Robert Hickmott-trained Beltoro is set to start favourite in today's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup.
Heavily supported late on Thursday afternoon, Beltoro had been crunched into $3.40 after an opening price of $6.
Hickmott made the trip to Albury from his Ballarat stables on Thursday and revealed he was catching up with some former team-mates after playing for Wodonga and Wangaratta Rovers.
"I've dropped my horse off at Ron Stubbs' stables and am just having my first beer with Ernie Whitehead as we speak," Hickmott said after the last race at Albury on Thursday.
"I see the track is a soft (6) and I'm just hoping it dries out a bit more and it will be perfect for my horse."
Beltoro has been racing in career best form this preparation and has won two races and been placed twice in his last five starts.
The five-year-gelding won in Listed grade at Morphettville at his most recent start to convince Hickmott to make the trip to Albury.
Independent Road and Sir Simon were scratchings from the cup on Thursday with Josh Richards picking up the mount on Beltoro.
Hickmott said he wouldn't be surprised if there were further scratchings overnight.
"I see Riverina Cyclone, Summerbeel and Danish Fortune are all dual acceptors so they mightn't make the trip yet either," he said.
"From a personal point of view, the fewer runners the better for my horse who prefers small fields.
"I think it's fair to say it's not the strongest edition of the Albury Gold Cup.
"Mankayan is a tough old competitor and will love the sting out of the track.
"But my horse has got a good weight pull and gets in on the minimum which is a bit of a luxury."
Beltoro's pet distance is a mile and Hickmott conceded running a strong 2000m was probably the biggest query regarding his winning credentials.
"He was at the back end of his three-year-old career when we put in him the Alister Clarke over 2040m and the Bendigo St Leger over 2200m and we didn't get a proper guide.
"He is a lot more mature and rounded horse now and will have no trouble settling and give himself every opportunity to run out the distance.
"My gut feel is that he will get the trip and as I said it's not the strongest Albury Cup there's been.
"It's a Listed race for $200,000 which is a big carrot and I just thought we have to make the trip to target the race."
Hickmott felt the biggest chink in Beltoro's armour could be he has been up for a long time after resuming in October.
"This will be his tenth run this preparation," Hickmott said.
"He hasn't shown any signs that he has taken a step backwards but you never know until they get under race pressure.
"The only other issue is if the track is worse than a soft (5), other than that I won't have too many excuses if he gets beat and it's a race that I would love to win."
