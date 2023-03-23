Trainer Craig Widdison says Banger can run a 'cheeky' race in Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).
Banger produced one of the runs of his career when winning the Corowa Cup earlier this month but faces much tougher opposition in the Albury feature.
The seven-year-old gelding is also a huge query to run the distance with his victory at Corowa his first over a mile.
Widdison, who won the Albury Cup with Willi Willi in 2018, conceded it would be a huge boilover if Banger could upstage his more fancied rivals with Hannah Williams aboard.
"Banger couldn't be going any better and is going as good as he ever has," Widdison said.
"The 2000m is obviously a big query with him and there were a few question marks until last start if he even ran a strong mile.
"But he was strong to the line in the Corowa Cup and he seems to go really well for Hannah.
"She gets him to relax and knows how to get the best out of the horse.
"Most years they roll along at a good tempo in the race so hopefully he can relax and run a cheeky race.
"I doubt he can trouble the more fancied horses but he won't disgrace himself either."
