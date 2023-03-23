The Border Mail
Trainer Craig Widdison hoping Banger can run out of his skin In Albury Gold Cup

By Brent Godde
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
Trainer Craig Widdison is a previous winner of the Albury Gold Cup with Willi Willi in 2018 and will have Banger in the $200,000 feature on Friday.

Trainer Craig Widdison says Banger can run a 'cheeky' race in Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).

