We asked Lavington captain Dave Tassell to share some insights into his team-mates ahead of Saturday's provincial grand final against St Patrick's.
This is what he sent through.
JORDY RHODES: Forced his way into the team mid-year and has played his role brilliantly. Could take the shine off a new car if he sat in it long enough and it had air conditioning.
MATT SHARP: 'Sharpy' is nearly leading Lavington's runs for the season and hasn't had a single net session. Look for another big showing in another grand final.
CHRIS GALVIN: Top order batsman and the glue that binds the team together. Is looking to add to his impressive portfolio of recent winnings.
SAM HARRIS: Bowling all-rounder, the veteran has rejuvenated his career with the ball this season and is back on his home track. Sun-safe marshal, you won't see him without his hat on.
OSCAR LYONS: NSW CHS captain, has come back to club cricket with a new-found confidence and a great pair of cricket sunglasses. Saving his best innings until last.
SAM O'CONNOR: The counter-balance to youth, brings a wealth of finals experience. A run-out specialist and the ultimate 'team man'.
JAYDEN BEAUMONT: Explosive late-innings batsman coming into the final with loads of confidence. Was quoted this week saying "65-metre boundaries can't hold me."
AIDAN COOK: Wicketkeeper, dual sport specialist and the best athlete in the team. Is best known for extracting verbal taunts from opposition supporters and a white 2011 long-sleeve skins top.
RYAN BROWN: Getting better with age, 'Browny' has transitioned to his retirement contingency plan of bowling with a five-step run-up. Only realised late that he ran in off a long run because he'd seen people do it on TV.
LUKE DOCHERTY: A welcome mid-season addition who is loved for his on-field aggression. Has been known to dummy spit at team-mates because they don't bat well enough against him in the nets.
NICK ROEBUCK: Left-arm orthodox and the smartest player in the team. Nick has three university degrees but makes most of his money as a wedding singer (true).
DAVE TASSELL: Seam bowler and exciting lower-order bat. Penetrating throwing arm, dangerous from the deep square pockets of Lavington Panthers Oval.
