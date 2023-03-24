No beer was safe yesterday, as punters and locals alike enjoyed tasty food and champagne among the thunder of racing hooves.
Under the glorious sunlight of a perfect day, patrons were keen to catch up with friends, dress up, quench their thirst and of course, "back a coupla winners".
Darcy Penny, a not-so-professional punter who said he's just going to back the favourites all day, said the event was great for Albury and it was wonderful to see so many people at the course.
"We've been blessed with the weather, and overall I think it's just a great event to come out and meet your mates, have a few beers, and win some money," he said.
"But the best part of the day is definitely having the half day off."
Claudia Le Gourrierec said she wasn't so familiar with horse racing, but none the less she was happy to be there, excited for the second most important aspect of the day - fashion.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We love seeing what everyone is wearing, we've seen some great outfits so far, and the fashions on the field is definitely a highlight for us," she said.
"We only decided a few days ago that we were coming, so we didn't have too much time to think about our outfits, but we have managed to colour co-ordinate so I think we've done pretty well."
Elliot Mathews, who is on a cricket trip from England, said he first came to Albury 20 years ago and liked seeing it in this light.
"I'm looking forward to enjoying the company of everyone," he said. "The weather has turned it on for us, so let's see if we can back a couple of winners."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.