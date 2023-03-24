The Border Mail
Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro scores arrogant Albury Gold Cup victory with Josh Richards aboard

By Brent Godde
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 7:30pm
PIctures by James Wiltshire

The Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro scored one of the most dominant Albury Gold Cup victories in recent memory after he demolished his rivals in the $200,000 feature at Albury on Friday.

