11 Staffordshire bull terrier puppies born at Wodonga Dog Rescue

By Layton Holley
March 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Volunteer Shirley Giles plays with the 11 Staffordshire bull terrier puppies up for adoption at Wodonga Dog Rescue now. The 10-week-old pups are all happy and healthy, and four have already found homes. Picture by Mark Jesser

When the call came from a pound in Narromine, saying there was a pregnant Staffordshire bull terrier waiting to give birth, Wodonga Dog Rescue volunteers never imagined how big the litter would be.

