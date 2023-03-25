When the call came from a pound in Narromine, saying there was a pregnant Staffordshire bull terrier waiting to give birth, Wodonga Dog Rescue volunteers never imagined how big the litter would be.
Within an hour of bringing the Staffy to the Border, the birthing began, and the puppies kept coming, and coming, and coming, until there were 11 healthy pups, and a very tired mother, sprawled over the floor.
"I have never seen a pregnancy like it," dog rescuer Peta McRae said.
"She had nine pups in two hours, and when we came back in the morning, there were two more.
"We were a bit worried that something could go wrong, because she's not a big dog, and we weren't sure they would all make it."
The 10-week-old pups, of which four have found homes, are available for adoption at Wodonga Dog Rescue now.
"If you have a look of them, they look nothing alike, we reckon they all have different fathers," Ms McRae said
"They're full of energy, they're like a school of piranhas when you let them out, but then you pick them up, and they're the friendliest things in the world."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
