Lavington's Aidan Cook returns to cricket and will play CAW grand final

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:20am, first published 8:42am
Lavington's Aidan Cook played representative junior level with the strong Cricket Illawarra, so he knows how to lift at the higher level. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington's grand final team has another player who's returned to the sport after time away, ahead of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial grand final on Saturday, March 25.

