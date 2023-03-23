Lavington's grand final team has another player who's returned to the sport after time away, ahead of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial grand final on Saturday, March 25.
Aidan Cook represented the powerful Cricket Illawarra as a junior before moving to the Border after completing year 12 in 2020 to start a physiotherapy degree at university.
The wicketkeeper-batter returned home to play for Northern Districts at the end of his first year, but didn't start this season at Lavington.
"I didn't really want to play cricket, I'd played a lot of cricket growing up, I wasn't sick of it, just wanted a little break and having a break has brought back the passion for it," he revealed.
And he showed his class in last week's preliminary final against Albury.
Lavington was teetering at 6-91, but Cook (40 from 37 deliveries) and Ryan Brown (16) combined in a 52-run stand to guarantee a competitive total.
Spinner Nick Roebuck spent nine years out of the game, before relocating from Melbourne.
Meanwhile, a recent century marker says if the wicket is bowler-friendly, the home team will win.
Belvoir opener Joe Cooke faced a superb spell by Luke Docherty and Brown.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The fact they didn't miss or give you any four balls, in the context of the game, put them well on the way to winning."
