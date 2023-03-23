Matt Crawshaw is ready to play through the pain on grand final day.
The only survivor of St Patrick's last decider, Crawshaw has been struggling with a back injury for weeks.
He was clearly in discomfort when he came off the ground at Xavier last week but will take his place in the side at Lavington Sports Ground.
"'Crawsh' is not too bad," captain Dean Nicholson insisted.
"He went to Wangaratta on Wednesday for a minor procedure, nothing too invasive though.
"He's been crook the last three or four weeks and there was quite a long period of time when he didn't touch a bat at all - it's only been the last couple of weeks that he's gone back into the nets.
"But I'll back 'Crawsh' in every day of the week and if it doesn't quite work out, I'm happy to live with that.
"'Crawsh' is the heartbeat of the club so regardless of how he is, we're better for having him in the side."
The preliminary final win over North Albury last weekend was Crawshaw's first game for a month.
The vastly experienced opener has made 227 runs this season with two half-centuries and a top score of 72 against Corowa.
"I've said to him 'you're playing until you tell me you're not,'" Nicholson said.
"In terms of our plans, he's definitely in them."
