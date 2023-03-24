Trainer Martin Stein savoured one of his finest moments in racing after Indian Soldier took out the $35,000 Maiden Plate, (1175m) at Albury on Friday.
Ridden by Jason Lyon, Indian Soldier ($4) broke through for his first career win in only his second start.
Stein said he had been trying for more than two decades to land a winner over his hometown carnival.
"This is a massive thrill," he said.
"I strapped Might And Power when he won the 1997 Melbourne Cup.
"I don't think anything will ever beat that but this is a close second.
"I'm only a hobby trainer and dabble with a few horses every morning before driving a truck during the day.
"I guess you could say that this win is one for the battlers."
ALSO IN SPORT
Stein said he wouldn't have been able to achieve the win without the help of Josh Loy, the younger brother of jockey Brodie.
"Josh rides him in track work and has a big future.''
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.