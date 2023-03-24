The Border Mail
Martin Stein-trained Indian Soldier delivers trainer his first Gold Cup carnival victory in 20-years

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:02am, first published 6:30am
Martin Stein was thrilled to land a winner over his hometown carnival.

Trainer Martin Stein savoured one of his finest moments in racing after Indian Soldier took out the $35,000 Maiden Plate, (1175m) at Albury on Friday.

