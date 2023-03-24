The Ben Brisbourne-trained Diesel arguably produced the run of the Albury Gold Cup carnival after taking out the $80,000 Albury Guineas, (1400m) at Albury on Friday.
The wayward three-year-old missed the start for jockey Hannah Edgley by three lengths and looked to have thrown away any winning hope.
But Edgley kept a cool head and tacked onto the field before weaving some magic down the home straight.
The apprentice jockey stuck to the rail and Diesel ($10) sprouted wings over the final 150m to burst to the lead in the shadows of the post and snatch a thrilling win.
An ecstatic Brisbourne labelled Diesel a 'big kid' after taking out one of the features of the carnival.
"He's just a big kid this horse and has got so much improvement ahead of him," Brisbourne said.
"It seemed anything that could go wrong today did but he still had the natural ability to get there on the line.
"It's a massive thrill for everyone including Trilogy Racing and Hannah who is a big part of the team."
Brisbourne felt Diesel could prove to be a handy stayer when he matures.
"When he missed the kick by that much I felt like I was dying," he said.
"He just does so much wrong in his races.
"The last place he needed to be was on the fence inside other horses with no galloping room.
"He tends to need a bit of room to get organised but once his racing manners improve, he has got so much upside this horse.
"As I said pre-race, I don't think the 1400m is his distance and if he continues to improve he could be a proper 2000m horse."
Edgley echoed Brisbourne's thoughts that Diesel had a bright future.
"The stable has always had a high opinion of this horse," Edgley said.
"He was slow out and did himself no favours at the start.
"He is one of those horses when you ride him that you know that he has got a big motor
"So I wasn't too stressed and knew he would still be in the finish."
