The Ben Brisbourne-trained Diesel scores huge win in Albury Guineas with Hannah Edgley aboard

By Brent Godde
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:15am, first published 6:30am
Hannah Edgley produced one of the rides of the Albury carnvial aboard the Ben Brisbourne-trained Diesel. Picture by Racing Photos

The Ben Brisbourne-trained Diesel arguably produced the run of the Albury Gold Cup carnival after taking out the $80,000 Albury Guineas, (1400m) at Albury on Friday.

