The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Rob Wellington-trained Smiler Marshall hands stable huge thrill over Albury carnival

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Wellington celebrates the win of Smiler Marshall with his wife Emma and daughter, Pippa. PIcture by James Wiltshire

The Rob Wellington-trained Smiler Marshall improved sharply third-up from a spell to score an upset victory at Albury on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.