One of the Ovens and Murray Football League's 'quiet achievers' will debut for Richmond on Saturday, March 25.
North Albury product Tylar Young first attracted the attention of AFL clubs after only eight games in 2019.
The 196cm defender had quit the sport as a 16-year-old, due to a stress fracture in his back and other niggling issues.
He didn't do a pre-season for the 2019 season and only returned to the sport in round four, against Albury on Anzac Day, where the Hoppers were hammered by 133 points.
It was a tough start, but Young impressed a number of talent scouts and joined VFL club Frankston for the abandoned 2020 season and shortened 2021, due to COVID.
He then joined Richmond's VFL outfit for 2022.
"He's just so keen to grow and learn as a footy player, he has thrived in the AFL environment and I am really proud of the work he has put in," VFL coach Steve Morris said.
The 24-year-old was picked up by the AFL Tigers at No. 26 in last November's rookie draft.
"We have been impressed with this kid," Richmond coach Damien Hardwick praised of Young, who also played first grade soccer and cricket, plus was a gun table tennis player.
"He has been in our system for five minutes, but he has taken us by storm, really."
The Tigers will play the Crows at Adelaide Oval, from 4.35pm.
