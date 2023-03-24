In an era when Triumph and MG dominated the open-top sports car scene, a Japanese manufacturer decided to take all the best aspects of the current cars, and the Datsun Sports Roadster was born.
Although the little cars were only produced from 1963 to 1970, they left their mark on a few car-loving enthusiasts, many of whom will be in Wodonga for the first time this weekend for the Datsun Sports Roadster Nationals show and shine.
More than 40 examples of all different models will be on display Saturday morning from 9am to noon at Junction Square in the heart of Wodonga, where each car will be judged for best car and best restoration.
Phil Wilkins, the event organiser, said his passion comes from a love of finesse and style, rather than brute power and muscle.
"Come on down, we're happy to chat to anybody about our passion for the vehicles," he said.
After the show, the roadsters will be cruising around the region visiting Yackandandah and Beechworth, while tomorrow they will be driving to Tallangatta and around the Hume Dam.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
