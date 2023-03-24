The Border Mail
Datsun Sports Roadster Show and Shine revs up Wodonga

By Layton Holley
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 7:30pm
The Datsun Sports Roadster Nationals show and shine will be at Junction Square, Wodonga, this morning. Border organiser Phil Wilkins and his wife Julie enjoy driving their beloved 1966 Datsun Fairlady Roadster. Picture supplied

In an era when Triumph and MG dominated the open-top sports car scene, a Japanese manufacturer decided to take all the best aspects of the current cars, and the Datsun Sports Roadster was born.

