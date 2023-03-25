The humble sandwich certainly holds a place in Ken Monte's heart.
When the Albury businessman started Yums Food Bar in 1986, he could never have imagined it would be his life for the next 37 years.
The well-known Border eatery, with stores in Albury's City Walk Arcade and Elgin Boulevard in Wodonga, is changing hands on Monday, March 27.
Mr Monte was one of the original tenants of the central Albury shopping complex when he opened Yums on October 22, 1986.
The former federal police officer has taken great pride in the fact his sandwiches, rolls, wraps and fruit salad are made fresh every day.
"City Walk has had its ups and downs, but we've always been a constant. I've seen probably 55 tenants go through," he said.
The phrase "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" couldn't be more accurate as Mr Monte said 70 per cent of sandwiches on his menu, including the popular chicken and avocado, had been there since day one.
"We do 20 loaves a day and there's at least eight sandwiches per loaf, so that's 160 sandwiches. You've probably got another 20 rolls and then probably got another five to 20 wraps," he said.
"We're not a sandwich bar where people pick what they want. We will make up a sandwich exactly like people want, but 98 per cent are all in there and ready to go.
"People just love the convenience.
"We make our own mayonnaise and there's not many places in Australia that do a daily mayonnaise."
Yums Food Bar expanded to Wodonga in 2008.
"People were always asking why don't we open in Wodonga, and through a series of good events, a shop became available. It took about a year to get going, but it has got better and better all the time," Mr Monte said.
He said the staff and consistency of the business is what has kept it going.
"Most staff have stayed for 10 to 20 years. It's a people energy thing, the girls come in every morning and it's a really good vibe," he said.
"I saw a Subway ad on TV the other day saying 'the sandwich is back', but the sandwich never left.
"We did a rough estimate and it was in the millions of sandwiches we've made over the years. For a small business, it's quite amazing."
Samantha O'Connor will take over on Monday, March 27, after several years in retail.
"I'm very excited. There's lots of new things to learn," she said.
"There's some similarities with retail and hospitality. It's still customer service."
Ms O'Connor will retain all staff and doesn't plan to make any major changes.
"The team is the backbone of the business. I'm excited to get to know them, work with them and carry on that tradition as well," she said.
