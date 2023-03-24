WODONGA'S mayor has criticised the number of 80km/h zones along the Hume Freeway to Melbourne.
Ron Mildren raised the issue in the wake of the Victorian government appearing to drop a plan to fix the freeway's McKoy Street intersection which had its speed cut from 110km/h to 80km/h in 2015 during certain hours before it became 24/7 in 2018.
"It's extremely disappointing," Cr Mildren said of the government's indifference.
"Have a look down the freeway with how many places now have a speed of 80km/h.
"It's supposed to be a major arterial road between Melbourne and Sydney and we're ending up where we're travelling at a snail's pace, it's ridiculous."
There are 80km'h sections at Avenel and Kalkallo and traffic on some roads can trigger that speed limit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King for a second day did not reply to Border Mail questions about the project which received $168 million funding the previous Coalition government.
Indi MP Helen Haines said she had pursued the project with Ms King following Labor's election win last year.
"My understanding from discussions with the minister is that the responsibility for the next steps lies with the Victorian government," Dr Haines said.
"This money was promised to Indi and should be delivered."
The Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan declined to state directly to The Border Mail whether she had abandoned the project after telling Benambra MP Bill Tilley there was a federal funding shortfall.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.