Council bans trucks from night stops in Holbrook's main street

March 25 2023 - 2:00pm
A truck heads along Holbrook's main artery Albury Street. Soon there will be a ban introduced on rigs being allowed to park overnight on the southern section of that thoroughfare.

TRUCKS are to be banned from part of Holbrook's main street after concern at noise, parking over driveways, defecating and urinating.

