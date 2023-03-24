Kade Garland has returned to Jindera.
The 35-year-old signed with the Bulldogs on Thursday night after spending 2022 back at Lavington in the Ovens and Murray.
Garland, who played almost 100 games during two spells with the Panthers, departs on good terms and with nothing but fond memories.
His arrival at the kennel is a major boost for the Bulldogs with the new season just three weeks away.
"Jindera's a great club," Garland said.
"I've got a long family history there with Dad playing most of his footy there and it suits me well. But there were no ill feelings about leaving Lavington at all.
"The club's in a great spot, they've got fantastic numbers and at my age and with a young family, if I couldn't help the senior team, I didn't want to see any young developing kids miss out on a game in the reserves just because I wanted to have a kick.
"Lavi's a fantastic club which will always hold a special place in my heart.
"It's been great to me, there's great people involved there who will continue to be involved and I can't wait to see how they go this year.
"I'll support them from the other side of the fence now."
Garland, who played for Jindera from 2010-11, can't wait to pull on the Bulldogs jumper again.
"The feeling around the club is great," he said.
"I know, from playing with them a long time ago and against them more recently, how much they're respected in the league and I know how much the players respect and admire the way 'Willo' goes about it.
"My motivation to play at Jindera is to help them improve and pass on what little bit of knowledge I've been able to gain over the decades and help their young players develop.
"Their playing numbers are good, but not great, so it'll help in that regard.
"There was a role there Willo was looking to fill and it suits me from a family and lifestyle point of view.
"There's no ceiling on what we can achieve this year. It's pretty obvious which teams we'll be chasing, but having spoken to the players at training, they're up for it."
Garland also spent three seasons with Brock-Burrum and was part of the Saints' 2018 premiership side.
"I was very fortunate to play alongside a few former Lavington team-mates there," he said.
"I have fond memories and great respect for the club but from a family balance perspective, Jindera is the best spot for me and my young family."
The Bulldogs face reigning premiers Holbrook in round one on April 15.
