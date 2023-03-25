Man enters a guilty plea over choking of woman, sentencing delayed for a report

A man charged with an "incredibly serious" choking attack where his partner was the victim will be sentenced in Albury in early May.
Peter Anthony Wells entered a guilty plea, through defence lawyer David Barron, to a single domestic violence-related charge.
The police outline of the case was not available on application, though earlier magistrate Sally McLaughlin did not hold back on the nature of the crime.
"It's an incredibly serious matter, Mr Barron, I'll be ordering a full report," she said.
That outline of the police case will be considered as part of the sentence assessment report ordered by Ms McLaughlin in Albury Local Court.
This report will be prepared by NSW Community Corrections in Albury and will look at any supervision that might be required for Wells, who had admitted to a charge of intentionally choke a person without consent.
It will also allow the court to consider possible options other than full-time custody.
Mr Barron said that immediately after the incident and on being charged, his client sought-out counselling to address his behaviour.
Wells will be sentenced on May 2.
Meanwhile, an Albury man accused of a stabbing in late January that left his alleged victim, 19, with puncture wounds to his chest and abdomen has had his matters further adjourned to Tuesday.
While Dylan Patrick Icely, 24, of Townsend Street, just last week became eligible release from jail on other matters, he remains in custody bail refused on the charge of wounding a person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm.
