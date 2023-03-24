The majority of Ovens and Murray Football League clubs will round out their pre-season games on Saturday, March 25.
Wodonga has taken the unusual step of playing, even though it starts the season the following week.
Clubs generally have the last weekend off.
The Bulldogs are home to Shepparton.
Wodonga is away to Lavington in the standalone season-opener on April 1.
Wodonga Raiders will be the latest starters to the season itself, as they now have the bye following Corowa-Rutherglen's late withdrawl, due to a lack of numbers.
Raiders will tackle Sunbury at Howlong.
The Ballarat Football League club is coached by O and M Hall of Famer Travis Hodgson.
Albury is home to East Keilor, Myrtleford is away to Mooroopna, Wangaratta travels to Mansfield, Wangaratta Rovers also hit the road to Euroa, while Yarrawonga faces Old Brighton.
And on Sunday, March 26, North Albury faces Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Wodonga's Senior Secondary College.
