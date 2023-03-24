The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Most Ovens and Murray Football League clubs to round out pre-season games

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rovers' coach Sam Murray will look to round out the club's pre-season games. Picture by Mark Jesser

The majority of Ovens and Murray Football League clubs will round out their pre-season games on Saturday, March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.