A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery of a Rutherglen service station.
At about 12pm on Thursday, March 23, a 22-year-old man was detained in Cowra in Central West NSW and charged with one count of armed robbery in relation to the incident, which allegedly occurred at Rutherglen on Saturday, March 18.
He asked the attendant to hand over a quantity of cash and cigarettes, before he fled towards nearby Douglas Street.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said: "We're certainly very grateful for the assistance that we received from the public in relation to our appeal earlier this week."
He said the man appeared before Cootamundra Local Court on Friday, March 24, where his extradition back to Victoria was granted.
He is set to face Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday, March 27.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
