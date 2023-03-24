Teenage captain Rhyce Hore has vowed to lead Wodonga Diamonds back to the upper echelons of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
Now in his second spell with the club, the 18-year-old former Murray United player can sense a new-found competitive edge around the Diamonds in season 2023.
Daniel Griffin's side have picked up four points from their first two games after following up a 2-0 victory over St Pats with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Myrtleford.
"We're not as happy as we should be," Hore admitted.
"I personally think we should have won the game on the weekend but four points is still a win in my book.
"The group this year is just amazing.
"Compared to the last few years, we've got more people trying to win and more people trying to improve on everything, so we're all focused a lot more.
"Previously, a lot of the younger boys just thought they'd come down, have a bit of fun and get a run but this year, it's a lot more competitive.
"We're all driving to be in the top group and trying to push for as high as we possibly can.
"This year, we feel like we can really push for it and we hope we'll be up there with a lot of the big names."
Hore started his junior career at Twin City before crossing to Diamonds and then taking the plunge with Murray.
"I played there for about six or seven years," he said.
"It was amazing, getting to see where everyone else my age was at and trying to push myself further.
"That was good for me because it gave me a lot of experience up against the bigger bodies and the experience they have.
"But since I've come back, I've honestly put my heart and soul into it.
"I want to push Diamonds and our whole club up to the top, where we belong, and I feel like this year we're going to be up there with them."
Griffin's side has the bye this weekend before clashing with Albury City at Jelbart Park on April 2.
"I'm very happy with our start to the season," Griffin said.
"Four points out of six to start is good, considering where we've been situated over the last couple of seasons.
"The game against Myrtleford, in the last few seasons, we possibly would have lost that so I'll take a point at this stage of the season.
"Nirmal Koirala has been spectacular for us so far. He's come over to us from Albury City, we wanted to get him over last year but it didn't pan out that way.
"We've finally got him over this year and he's been excellent, as has Subash Bhattarai, who plays with him in the local Nepalese team."
