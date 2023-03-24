A joint NSW and Victoria police operation, the first of its kind on the Border, produced multiple arrests, weapon and drug seizures and charges of people linked to motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks.
Operation Blue Ember, which ran from Monday, March 20, to Thursday, March 24, across the Border, North East and Riverina, resulted in 31 arrests and more than 100 charges between the two states.
NSW Police made 24 Firearms Prohibition Order searches, served 18 FPOs, made 19 arrests and seized three firearms and amounts of ammunition.
Victoria Police conducted 24 searches, 14 for FPO compliance and 25 seizures, including 17 for drugs, as well as firearms, ammunition and stolen motor vehicles.
The operation included Victoria Police's VIPER Taskforce, NSW Police Force's State Crime Command's Criminal Groups and Raptor Squads, in partnership with the Sheriff's Office, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and NSW Crime Commission.
Raptor Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said work to target criminal gangs in capital cities had driven activity to regional areas.
"It's a massive thoroughfare between Sydney and Melbourne, with drugs being conveyed between those two hubs, so we're well aware of those activities and we target them accordingly," he said.
"They've been desperately trying to bolster their power base again and gang numbers will ebb and flow, but we've been very effective in targeting some of the bigger gangs that have been completely decimated."
Victoria Police Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly, of the State Anti-Gangs Division, said it was important illegal firearms remained out of the wrong hands.
"The message is fairly simple. If you're involved in organised crime and think a country or rural setting is where you can hide out, you're mistaken," he said.
"The Raptor Squad and VIPER Taskforce will come together in future, along the Murray and the border to ensure serious and organised crime is tackled head on."
Murray River Police District Commander Superintendent Paul Smith said the collaboration between NSW and Victoria could only be seen as a positive.
"There's no doubt criminals see the border as an advantage at times, but all the more reason we work together closely on a daily basis to get them," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
