NSW and Victoria police operation targets gang crime in Albury-Wodonga

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
A joint NSW and Victoria police operation, the first of its kind on the Border, produced multiple arrests, weapon and drug seizures and charges of people linked to motorcycle gangs and organised criminal networks.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

