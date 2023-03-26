The Border Mail
Springdale Heights woman placed on corrections order on armed-with-intent charge

By Albury Court
March 27 2023 - 3:30am
Young woman swung a hammer at man in pub while aggressively demanding return of cash

A young woman involved in a violent pub showdown where she pulled a hammer out from under her top to demand money had suffered a deprived childhood.

