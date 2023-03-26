Young woman swung a hammer at man in pub while aggressively demanding return of cash

A young woman involved in a violent pub showdown where she pulled a hammer out from under her top to demand money had suffered a deprived childhood.
The violence she suffered growing up propelled her into taking up methamphetamine at 14, at one time being injected with the drug by her father after his release from jail.
Albury Local Court heard she became a heavy user of "ice" by 18, but had since become clean of the drug - she was now 22 - "through the force of her own will".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Defence lawyer John Tearle said Tjanarra Denniss, the victim of a sexual assault at the age of eight, was now employed and had taken on the care of her 11-year-old brother, who chose to live with her because he could not longer tolerate his father's violence.
Mr Tearle said Denniss no longer drank alcohol and the only drug she used was cannabis, which she accepted she could not give up without the assistance of a structured drug rehabilitation program.
The Springdale Heights woman pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault and destroy or damage property.
The court was told Denniss had known the man she assaulted for about a month "as a result of drug activity between the pair".
He was with friends in the gaming room of the Springdale Heights Tavern on December 26 about 11.30am when Denniss came in, got into an argument and asked aggressively: "Where is my money?"
"I put it back," he replied.
Dennis then pulled a hammer out from under the front of her shirt and swung it at the man.
She backed him into some poker machines, so he kicked a chair towards Dennis.
She moved the chair out of the way and went to strike him, so he forced her back by kicking her to the body.
Police said the man then ran off between two of the machines with Denniss in pursuit, at one point putting several divots in a door as he hid in the women's toilets.
Dennis was convicted, placed on a nine-month community corrections order and fined $1560.
