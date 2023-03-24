St Patrick's skipper Dean Nicholson takes us behind the curtain at Xavier with a few insights into the men who will line up for Saturday's grand final.
MITCH O'BRIEN: Classy left-handed top order bat. Has been a handy inclusion to the top of the order since he wasn't able to sort out his slice on the golf course.
TENDAI CHISORO: THE BIG MARN!! Has fitted in so well in his first season at St Pat's with the second spinning role. Left-arm spin and hard-hitting middle order bat.
NEIL SMITH: Left-handed opening bat. Has told the boys he will only field in the pockets of the ground where he shuts down small forwards in the winter.... which is all of them.
MATT CRAWSHAW: Left-handed opening bat. Has been worked into the ground by his boss the past month but is still standing. Heart and soul of the team.
LIAM SCAMMELL: The coach, who does a mountain of work for the boys. Very organised whether it be with bat, ball or warm-up kit. Loves the contest!
NICHOLAS BROWN: Right-handed middle-order batsman. Best dual sportsman in the squad - Boomers FC captain but does his best work on FIFA23. Competitive beast.
ANGUS KILBY: Wicketkeeper-batsman. In a rich vein of form since giving away his late nights in the Juddy's van - like his pockets.
LUKE EVANS: Right-handed bowler and batsman. Hits the deck by day, spins the decks by night. Big game player.
BEN JONES: Right-arm bowler. Forced his way into the side after some strong performances. Word has it his brother Borat from Kazakhstan will be making the trip.
JOSH MURPHY: Right-arm bowler. Leading wicket-taker for the side as a 16-year-old is no mean feat... just don't make him angry!!
ISAAC KEIGHRAN: Right-arm bowler, as consistent as they come. Son of Moose and brother of Will - sells tools, not toys.
DEAN NICHOLSON: Right-arm spin and middle-order bat. Self-proclaimed best underarm throw in the team. Has copped more advice from the Newmarket locals this week than ever before.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.