BOLD colours, stripes, prints and a bit of everything else turned heads at the Albury Gold Cups fashions on the field.
Judges were impressed on Friday, March 24, with the elaborate trends that took to the stage from contestants keen on going big for this year's three categories as well as this year's crowds choice.
They were competing for prizes valued at $10,000, with winners selected by the judging panel of Kate Waterhouse, Andy Daines and Rachel Hart.
Host Bronwyn Robertson said there was no real trend for this year's event, but the "millinery was great".
"We've got long skirts, pencil and pleated skirts, jump suits, lots of blues and greens and plenty of autumn tones," she said.
"It's lovely seeing everyone getting dressed up and coming out to the races."
Thurgoona resident Karen Naughtin won the lady of the day award with a vintage-inspired dress, with a rear headpiece and horse earnings to match the racing theme.
Mrs Naughtin said her concept for the prize-winning look was brought to life by her sister-in-law, who ran a styling business.
She said she was very happy to have won the award after entering into the prestigious millinery category too. And to her delight she won.
"I thought I may as well try again," she said.
"You never know what the judges are looking for, but I'm very lucky and excited to have won."
Albury Gold Cup gentleman of the day Dawson Leahey wore a black glitter suit that was a stand-out on the stage, his outfit the creation of a Melbourne designer.
Mr Leahey said it was his first time entering fashions on the field and he was thrilled with the results.
"I've put a lot of effort into how I look today," he said of spending close to a whole year looking for inspiration.
"It's been stressful but to get to the end and win is great."
Albury resident Elizabath Paterson won the keenly contested and prestigious millinery award with her complete homemade look.
Mrs Paterson was dressed in a vibrant blue-striped dress and a hat that was "simple and stylish, but not boring".
"The fabric talked to me and I love the stripes," she said.
"I'm very thankful to have won. It took me a while to make but it's fabulous, my millinery and sewing is a labour of love.
"I have many war wounds from all the hard work.
Taking home Crowd's Choice was Kate Stewart in a stunning black dress.
